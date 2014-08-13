Calendar » Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Solo Art Exhibition and Open House

August 13, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

“goodbye,” 11” x 14,” acrylic on Plexiglas, by paula re

Join Hospice of Santa Barbara for its next art exhibition and open house to enjoy wine, refreshments, and paula re’s art exhibit, entitled “crossings of my mind,” featuring artwork contemplating our common journeys.

paula re has worked with words her entire life, and has recently begun to transform them into artwork. She has completed several full collections, and her work can be found in many private collections, including those of Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree and Marilyn Horne. re’s work has been included in the 100 Grand Show at Sullivan Goss Gallery for the past two years and was displayed in a single artist museum show at the Karpeles Manuscript Museum in 2013.

Thirty-five percent of the show’s sale proceeds will be donated to Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Date: Wednesday, August 13th, 2014

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Leigh Block Gallery at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100, Santa Barbara

Exhibition Dates: August 2014 – November 2014

For more information, please call Hospice of Santa Barbara at (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.