Calendar » Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Solo Art Exhibition and Open House

May 13, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Join Hospice of Santa Barbara for its next art exhibition and open house on Wednesday May, 13th at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy wine, hors d’oeuvres, and refreshments while viewing James Petrucci’s art exhibit entitled, weightless, which attempts to explore moments of profound meaning, and “the memory and the feeling left over from those fleeting experiences.” The exhibit will feature imagery that explores the passing of time and renders landscapes through the lens of fading memory.

Petrucci is a self-taught artist from Santa Barbara and has showcased his work in many national juried shows. He was the recipient of the William T. Colville artist grant in 2009 and also received the Arts Fund Individual Artist award for two-dimensional figurative work in 2011. He is also a current member of The Ojai Studio Artists group.

Twenty-five percent of the show’s sale proceeds will be donated to Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Exhibition Dates: May 13th, 2015 – July 31st, 2015

For more information, please call Hospice of Santa Barbara at (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org