Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Solo Art Exhibition and Open House Laurie MacMillan’s “My Back Yard”

May 14, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Join Hospice of Santa Barbara for its next art exhibition and open house to enjoy wine, refreshments, and Laurie MacMillan’s art exhibit, entitled “My Back Yard,” featuring her work celebrating nature’s constant renewal and the earth’s dynamism.

After careers in real estate and travel writing, MacMillan discovered painting as a way to express her love of nature and geology. She uses texture, shape and color in her pieces to express her emotional reaction to the earth’s natural features and forces. In addition to winning the Arts Fund Individual Artist Award in abstract painting in 2008, MacMillan has participated in dozens of juried group shows and her work can be found in numerous private collections. “My Back Yard” will be her fifth solo show.

Thirty percent of the show’s sale proceeds will be donated to Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Leigh Block Gallery at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100, Santa Barbara

Exhibition Dates: May 14 - Aug. 1, 2014 by appointment

For more information, please call Hospice of Santa Barbara at (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.