Hospice Volunteer Training

September 25, 2013 from 8:00am - 5:00pm

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is recruiting Hospice Volunteers for their training program. The organization's hospice volunteers are members of the community who donate their time and offer compassionate and caring support to Hospice patients and their families. All of the volunteers are carefully screened and are required to complete 17 hours of volunteer training. The training program runs for 6 Wednesday, starting October 2 through November 6, from 1:00 - 5:00pm. The deadline to apply to the training program is September 25, 2013.

For more information, please call Arlene Stepputat at (805) 690-6274 or email [email protected]