Calendar » Hospice Volunteer Training

February 26, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

The spring 2019 training will be held on six consecutive Tuesdays, Feb. 26, March 5, 12,19,26, and April 2, from 1 – 5 p.m. at 512 East Gutierrez Street in Santa Barbara.

Application Deadline is February 20, 2019.

Our hospice volunteers are members of the community who donate their time and offer compassionate support to our hospice patients and their families. Some have had a personal experience with hospice care; others simply want to give back to our community in a meaningful way. All of our volunteers are carefully screened and are required to complete 18-24 hours of volunteer training, which is offered twice a year in the spring and fall, as a six-week classroom training. An individualized, self-study training option is available throughout the year.