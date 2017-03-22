Calendar » Hospice Volunteer Training Spring 2017 Session

March 22, 2017 from 1:oo pm - 5:00pm



The Spring Training begins February 22, continues weekly for six consecutive Wednesdays, and ends on March 29. Each session is from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM and all trainings are held at 512 East Gutierrez Street in Santa Barbara.

Applications must be into the volunteer office by February 15 in order to complete interviews prior to training. Please download a copy of the Volunteer Application (www.vnhcsb.org/volunteering/v olunteer-applic ation/) and return it to VNHC Volunteers, 512 E. Gutierrez Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, or email it to [email protected] b.org.

Thank you sincerely for your interest in the Volunteer Program of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. Our goal is to provide compassionate and skillful care to those who are facing a serious illness or end of life issues. The opportunities for volunteers are varied and their contribution is critical to fulfilling our mission. Trained volunteers serve an integral role in our team approach, providing support and assistance to our patients and their families.

If you are interested in hospice volunteering and want to start immediately, please contact our office at 805-690-6274 to learn about our self-study options available throughout the yea

