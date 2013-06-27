Calendar » Hot Dogs and Hilarity All Star Comedy Night at the JCC

June 27, 2013 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Starring L.A. comedians Josh Duvendeck and Daniel Acker. He hopes Plus: Emcee Louise "Weezy" Palanker, and special performances by JCC Comedy Club students. A great event for all ages! Bring your family and friends. Yummy food & drinks provided for your smiling face. PAY IN ADVANCE FOR A DISCOUNT! RSVP online or 805-957-1115, [email protected]