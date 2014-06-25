Calendar » Hot Dogs & Hilarity Comedy Night

June 25, 2014 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

All-Star Comedy Night at the JCC! Summertime Hot Dogs & Hilarity!

Headliner Bobby Miyamoto has appeared on Comedy Central, Late Late show with Craig Ferguson, and opens for David Spade!

Also Featuring: Lauri Roggenkamp, who is the first female to win the Orange County's "Funniest Person" award.

PLUS Emcee Louise “Weezy” Palanker, and special performances by Comedy Club students.

A great event for all ages!

Bring your family and friends.

Yummy food & drinks provided for your smiling face.

PAY IN ADVANCE FOR A DISCOUNT!

In advance: $8 (students/seniors $4)

At the door: $10 (students/seniors $5)

Join us at the Bronfman Family JCC

524 Chapala St, Santa Barbara,

RSVP here or (805) 957-1115, [email protected]