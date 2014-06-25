Hot Dogs & Hilarity Comedy Night
All-Star Comedy Night at the JCC! Summertime Hot Dogs & Hilarity!
Headliner Bobby Miyamoto has appeared on Comedy Central, Late Late show with Craig Ferguson, and opens for David Spade!
Also Featuring: Lauri Roggenkamp, who is the first female to win the Orange County's "Funniest Person" award.
PLUS Emcee Louise “Weezy” Palanker, and special performances by Comedy Club students.
A great event for all ages!
Bring your family and friends.
Yummy food & drinks provided for your smiling face.
PAY IN ADVANCE FOR A DISCOUNT!
In advance: $8 (students/seniors $4)
At the door: $10 (students/seniors $5)
Join us at the Bronfman Family JCC
524 Chapala St, Santa Barbara,
RSVP here or (805) 957-1115, [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: June 25, 2014 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Price: $5-10
- Location: 524 Chapala Street
- Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/comedy-night.aspx
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara