Calendar » Hotel Mariachi: Urban Space and Cultural Heritage in Los Angeles

September 18, 2014 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Join SBTHP as Catherine Kurland and Evangeline Ordaz-Molina discuss Hotel Mariachi, their book which depicts the mariachi musicians of Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, and the eighty-year-old mariachi culture centered in the 1889 hotel on Mariachi Plaza. It is a story of valiant efforts by the community to preserve the cultural heritage of the mariachis and the historic hotel, built by great-grandparents of author Catherine Kurland, who traces her Latino family history back to the birth of Los Angeles. Documentary art photographer Miguel Gandert "joyously and heartbreakingly captures this dichotomy of a regal band at play and the harsh reality of the struggle for work." Enrique Lamadrid offers an in-depth study of mariachi music, the lives of the musicians, and the role of southern California in the evolution of this musical form. Book signing following the lecture. Enjoy a special guest appearance by Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar co-presented with ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!