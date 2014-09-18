Monday, June 25 , 2018, 9:03 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Hotel Mariachi: Urban Space and Cultural Heritage in Los Angeles

September 18, 2014 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Join SBTHP as Catherine Kurland and Evangeline Ordaz-Molina discuss Hotel Mariachi, their book which depicts the mariachi musicians of Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, and the eighty-year-old mariachi culture centered in the 1889 hotel on Mariachi Plaza. It is a story of valiant efforts by the community to preserve the cultural heritage of the mariachis and the historic hotel, built by great-grandparents of author Catherine Kurland, who traces her Latino family history back to the birth of Los Angeles. Documentary art photographer Miguel Gandert "joyously and heartbreakingly captures this dichotomy of a regal band at play and the harsh reality of the struggle for work." Enrique Lamadrid offers an in-depth study of mariachi music, the lives of the musicians, and the role of southern California in the evolution of this musical form.  Book signing following the lecture.  Enjoy a special guest appearance by Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar co-presented with ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBTHP
  • Starts: September 18, 2014 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Presidio Chapel, El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.sbthp.org
 
 
 