Hotel Modern & Arthur Sauer
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3062 or (805) 893-3535
Commemorating the WWI Centenary
Hotel Modern & Arthur Sauer
The Great War
Sat, April 25, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall
Alternate dates for this performance:
Sun, Apr 26 / 2:00 PM
“An astonishingly inventive and unbearably touching production.” BBC Radio
1914 to 1918. Many millions of soldiers wrote letters to their loved ones from the trenches. Millions died in the fire and the mud. Millions came home with stories that could not be told, or could not be heard. Just like after any war. Dutch theater ensemble Hotel Modern and composer Arthur Sauer attempt to make tangible these soldiers’ experiences in their “deeply original and enthralling piece” (Sunday Herald, U.K.), The Great War. The Western Front is reconstructed on a miniature film set before your eyes. As the live action on stage is projected onto a screen, we hear compelling stories from the frontlines.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: April 25, 2015 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: $38.00-$15.00
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3062