Calendar » Hotel Modern & Arthur Sauer

April 25, 2015 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Commemorating the WWI Centenary

Hotel Modern & Arthur Sauer

The Great War

Sat, April 25, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall

Alternate dates for this performance:

Sun, Apr 26 / 2:00 PM

“An astonishingly inventive and unbearably touching production.” BBC Radio



1914 to 1918. Many millions of soldiers wrote letters to their loved ones from the trenches. Millions died in the fire and the mud. Millions came home with stories that could not be told, or could not be heard. Just like after any war. Dutch theater ensemble Hotel Modern and composer Arthur Sauer attempt to make tangible these soldiers’ experiences in their “deeply original and enthralling piece” (Sunday Herald, U.K.), The Great War. The Western Front is reconstructed on a miniature film set before your eyes. As the live action on stage is projected onto a screen, we hear compelling stories from the frontlines.