Hotel Santa Barbara 1st Thursday Scent Studio

December 7, 2017 from 5 pm - 8 pm

Hotel Santa Barbara hosts a Scent Studio in a nod to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s "Valeska Soares: Any Moment Now" exhibition. Immerse yourself in the scent of childhood, memory, courage, melancholy, and more. Try a sample of scent, match it to your story, and then visit the exhibition.