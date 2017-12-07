Hotel Santa Barbara 1st Thursday Scent Studio
December 7, 2017 from 5 pm - 8 pm
Hotel Santa Barbara hosts a Scent Studio in a nod to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s "Valeska Soares: Any Moment Now" exhibition. Immerse yourself in the scent of childhood, memory, courage, melancholy, and more. Try a sample of scent, match it to your story, and then visit the exhibition.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 7, 2017 5 pm - 8 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 527 State Street
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/139432776712587/