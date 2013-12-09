Calendar » Hour of Code

December 9, 2013 from 4:00pm - 5:00pm

The Knox School of Santa Barbara invites you to a FREE computer science opportunity!

Hour of Code!!

An Hour of Code is an introduction to computer science designed to demystify code and show that anyone can learn the basics. We’ll provide hour-long tutorials featuring Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Angry Birds, and Plants vs. Zombies with our computers and iPads.'

December 9th - 13th

4:00 – 5:00 PM

at The Knox School campus

1525 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

FREE EVENT!!!

Pre-Registration Required by Wednesday 12/4 to

[email protected] or (805) 222-0107

No Computer Necessary! Come As You Are!

Limited Spaces Available – Register Now!

Today, we’re surrounded by technology. Many students have their own tablets and phones—and yet, few are learning how computers actually work. Simple computer science activities can help nurture creativity and problem solving skills. By getting a feel for computational thinking early, students will have a foundation for success in any future career path.