HOUSEPLANT JUNGLES
UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County Present a Free Public Workshop:
Houseplant Jungle
on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Santa Barbara Public Library, Faulkner Gallery
40 East Anapamu, Santa Barbara
from 10:00am to 11:30am
UC Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County
will provide information on: Houseplants and their care.
Information includes:
Where do indoor plants come from?
• What do they want?
• For each species we will explore:
• Who they are/interesting facts
• Growth:
• Light level
• Watering needs/medium properties
• Air: circulation/humidity
• Fertilizer
• Common species
