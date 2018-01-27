Calendar » HOUSEPLANT JUNGLES

January 27, 2018 from 10:00AM - 11:30AM

UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County Present a Free Public Workshop:

Houseplant Jungle

on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Santa Barbara Public Library, Faulkner Gallery

40 East Anapamu, Santa Barbara

from 10:00am to 11:30am

UC Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County

will provide information on: Houseplants and their care.

Information includes:

Where do indoor plants come from?

• What do they want?

• For each species we will explore:

• Who they are/interesting facts

• Growth:

• Light level

• Watering needs/medium properties

• Air: circulation/humidity

• Fertilizer

• Common species