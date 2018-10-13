Housing Santa Barbara Day
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) and its affiliated nonprofit 2nd Story Associates invite residents to learn all about affordable living programs on the South Coast during the first ever Housing Santa Barbara Day.
Housing Santa Barbara Day will feature live music and entertainment, activities, local food vendors and a host of information on workforce and subsidized housing, supportive services and home purchasing programs.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara
- Starts: October 13, 2018 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: De La Guerra Plaza, Santa Barbara
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/314084255990767/
- Sponsors: Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara