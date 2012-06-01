Housing: The Next Frontier - Strategies and Solutions
While housing prices have fallen on the South Coast, residents struggle to find adequate housing. Mark Schniepp, Ph.D., Director of the California Economic Forecast, will present “Changing Demographics and Housing Trends,” a study commissioned by the Coastal Housing Coalition, indicating that the problem will get worse in the decades to come unless action is taken now. The Conference will include Breakout Sessions on various topics and a Closing Keynote: “What Now? Dealing with the Challenges.”
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Foundation, Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, Garden Court, Deckers, Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, Montecito Bank & Trust, Pacific Coast Business Times, Santa Barbara Independent, UCSB, Village Properties, Coastal Housing Partnership, Cottage Health System, First American Title, Peikert Group, LLP, Peoples' Self-Help Housing, American Planning, City of Santa Barbara, HomeBuilders Association, Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County, Impulse Communications, MNS Engineers, Penfield and Smith, Women in Development
- Starts: June 1, 2012 8:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Price: $90
- Location: Loma Pelona Center at UCSB
- Website: http://www.voicesforhousing.org
