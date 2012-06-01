Calendar » Housing: The Next Frontier - Strategies and Solutions

June 1, 2012 from 8:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

While housing prices have fallen on the South Coast, residents struggle to find adequate housing. Mark Schniepp, Ph.D., Director of the California Economic Forecast, will present “Changing Demographics and Housing Trends,” a study commissioned by the Coastal Housing Coalition, indicating that the problem will get worse in the decades to come unless action is taken now. The Conference will include Breakout Sessions on various topics and a Closing Keynote: “What Now? Dealing with the Challenges.”