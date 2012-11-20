Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 7:09 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

How Children Succeed: A Conversation with Best Selling Author Paul Tough

November 20, 2012 from 3:45 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to join parents and educators at Marymount of Santa Barbara to hear Paul Tough discuss the ground-breaking ideas behind his highly acclaimed new book How Children Succeed: The Hidden Power of Grit, Curiosity and the Hidden Power of Character.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Orfalea Foundation and UCSB/Arts and Lectures
  • Starts: November 20, 2012 3:45 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Marymount of Santa Barbara, 2130 Mission Ridge Road
