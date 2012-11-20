Calendar » How Children Succeed: A Conversation with Best Selling Author Paul Tough

November 20, 2012 from 3:45 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to join parents and educators at Marymount of Santa Barbara to hear Paul Tough discuss the ground-breaking ideas behind his highly acclaimed new book How Children Succeed: The Hidden Power of Grit, Curiosity and the Hidden Power of Character.