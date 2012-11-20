How Children Succeed: A Conversation with Best Selling Author Paul Tough
November 20, 2012 from 3:45 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to join parents and educators at Marymount of Santa Barbara to hear Paul Tough discuss the ground-breaking ideas behind his highly acclaimed new book How Children Succeed: The Hidden Power of Grit, Curiosity and the Hidden Power of Character.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Orfalea Foundation and UCSB/Arts and Lectures
- Starts: November 20, 2012 3:45 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: Marymount of Santa Barbara, 2130 Mission Ridge Road
- Sponsors: The Orfalea Foundation and UCSB/Arts and Lectures