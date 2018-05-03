Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:56 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

How Cool is CoolSculpting?

May 3, 2018 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Join us as we perform a Live Coolscuplting treatment, see how easy it is to target and freeze those areas on your body with unwanted accumulated fat. Have all of your questions answered, and register for your FREE bodymapping from one of our certified CoolSculpting specialists!

 

