'How I Healed Myself from Migraines' is Topic at IHub Oct. 13

October 13, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 p.m.

Author, speaker and coach Diana Anderson will give a free, 45-minute talk followed by a question-and-answer session on eliminating migraine headaches from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Impact Hub, 1117 State St., Santa Barbara.

Coffee and tea and water are available from Impact Hub. Participants may bring food or drink to the talk as long as it is quiet food.

“I moved to the Santa Barbara area because two doctors recommended living at sea level as a way to help me with my migraines,” Anderson said. “Living at sea level was not the cure, but I did find my relief here in Santa Barbara after becoming desperate for answers with no help from my doctors.”

Through her extensive research, Anderson found out what caused her migraines. She learned that there are common issues for all headaches and migraines. She set out to discover answers and how to correct the problem in the body. “Basically, migraines are like a disease; the body is not preforming the way it should to deliver the brain what it needs,” she said. Anderson discovered eight “gates” that affect the flow of blood to the head.

“These are things that might be common to other migraine sufferers and may help them to get well,” she said. “I will share the most valuable things that I learned about migraines and exactly what I did to heal from them.” Anderson was able to eliminate migraines from her life by making some simple lifestyle changes that anyone can do. Her goal is to help other who suffer to be free of head pain.