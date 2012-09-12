Calendar » How My Near-Death Experiences Impacted My Life and Let’s Get Your Questions Answered

September 12, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Emma Bragdon, PhD, MFT, will discuss the impact of her childhood NDEs on her life of helping others to open to their wisdom within and the light of the spiritual dimensions. Next a Panel of Experts will answer questions about Near-Death, Out of Body, Shared Death and Spiritually Transformative Experiences, Past Lives and similar topics.