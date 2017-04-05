Calendar » How Plants Work; The Science Behind the Amazing Things Plants Do

April 5, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Dr. Linda Chalker-Scott is WSU’s Extension Urban Horticulturist and an Associate Professor in the Department of Horticulture. Linda is the author of four books including the award-winning, horticultural myth-busting The Informed Gardener (2008). Her most recent book, How Plants Work: The Science Behind the Amazing Things Plants Do from Timber Press (2015), has received numerous national awards. She is well known for a lively, interactive and informative description of how plants work, what causes hydrangea flowers to be different colors, and what’s really going on underground.

Meeting regularly since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Meetings are free and open to the public. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. The society typically arranges a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara.