How Safe Are Our Local Elections?

March 21, 2018 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

The Santa Barbara League of Women Voters’ March Forum co-presented with SBPL will provide information around the safety of local elections from outside manipulation. National news has been dominated by the Russian hacking allegations of the 2016 elections, questions were raised that never had to be considered before.

To answer these and other questions Joe Holland, County Clerk and Recorder will be presenting his research including a list of Frequently Asked Questions. His research has taken him to Washington DC where he has consulted with the FBI.

In addition, Elena Aronova, Russian expert and professor at UCSB, will talk about her experience and knowledge of the 2016 election anomalies. Aronova is a scholar in the history of science, particularly the historiography of science during the Cold War and currently writing a book on the integration of science and technology.

Marty Blum, former Mayor of Santa Barbara and SBCC Board member, will moderate this timely forum.

The public is invited to bring questions for the panelists to answer.