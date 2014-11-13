Calendar » “How the Chaos Around the World Will Impact the Central Coast: Here from the Experts

November 13, 2014 from 8:00 am - 10:00 am

Panel Members: Renee Grubb, co-owner & founder, Village Properties Realtors;

Brian Johnson, agent, Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services;

Mark Schniepp, Ph.D., director, California Economic Forecast; and

Chris Snowden, financial advisor, AmeriFlex Financial Services

Why: Learn from four local experts about how changes and recovery in the economy could affect Central Coast businesses and residents.

Renee Grubb has a deep history with real estate in Santa Barbara. She is the co-owner and founder of Village Properties Realtors, the largest real estate firm in Santa Barbara. Since 1996, she has built Village Properties based on a commitment to excellence, integrity and teamwork. Ms. Grubb served as President of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors in 1995 and was chosen as Realtor of the Year in 1996. In addition, Ms. Grubb is dedicated to helping the community. She founded the Teacher’s Fund — a nonprofit dedicated to supplying local teachers with the supplies, materials, equipment and special projects they specifically request.

Brian Johnson is senior associate at Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, a national commercial real estate brokerage firm founded in 1971. Mr. Johnson specializes in the sales of multifamily and commercial properties in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. In the last three years he has closed more than $125 million in transactions. Mr. Johnson regularly contributes to the South Coast Commercial Vacancy Report for the annual UCSB Economic Forecast Project. Prior to joining Marcus & Millichap, he worked at Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments in Santa Barbara for more than 10 years. He also has experience planning networks and development projects for major wireless telephone companies, including AT&T and T-Mobile.

Dr. Mark Schniepp directs the California Economic Forecast in Santa Barbara. The company prepares forecasts and economic commentary on the regional economies of California. He prepares economic analysis and county level forecasts for Caltrans, Kaiser Permanente, the California Association of Realtors and the Southern California Association of Governments. Dr. Schniepp develops regional real estate and economic forecast publications and presents the findings at large public conferences in Ventura County, the Santa Clarita Valley, the Antelope Valley and the Santa Maria Valley.

Chris Snowden is a financial advisor at AmeriFlex Financial Services, a privately-owned financial services firm based in Santa Barbara. He specializes in providing retirement and income planning services. Prior to joining AmeriFlex, Mr. Snowden worked as an independent financial advisor, which is where he developed a passion for working with people in transitions, such as career changes, business successions or retirements. He also has experience in the wine industry working with his family’s vineyard, Snowden Vineyards.