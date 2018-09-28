Calendar » How to aTranscend a Happy Marriage

September 28, 2018 from 8:00 pm

By Sarah Ruhl

A staged reading directed by Peter Frisch

An extraordinary new play by celebrated playwright Sarah Ruhl- a literate, funny and dark exploration into the incompatibility of traditional marriage with our sexual, animal roots.

Into the lives of two, "happily" married, middle-aged couples comes the remarkable Pip, a woman who lives, loves and sleeps with two male lovers and will only eat meat that she has killed herself. Responsive only to the insticts of her own, internal drummer, Pip's entrance onto the stage of the marrieds alters their understanding of life and relationships forever.

Sarah Ruhl has been awarded a MacArthur Fellowship and the PEN/Laura Pels Theater Award for a distinguished American playwright. Two of her plays have been finalists for the Pulitzer Prize and she received a nomination for Tony Award for Best Play.

"This new play is a subversive enchantment. It is part absurd domestic serio-comedy, part erotic magic realism, unflinching about taboos and about questioning that, just maybe, monogamy isn't enough"

-Newsday

Contains adult material. Not recommended for children.

TIMES: Friday, September 28 at 8:00 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, September 29 at 8:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $20 General, $15 Students

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408