How to Become a Master Gardener

November 10, 2012 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County will present an orientation on How to Become a Member of the 2013 Master Gardener Trainee Class. The orientation will last approximately one hour and be followed by a Q&A session with current SB County Master Gardeners. Snacks will be provided.