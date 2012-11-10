How to Become a Master Gardener
November 10, 2012 from 10:00am - 12:00pm
The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County will present an orientation on How to Become a Member of the 2013 Master Gardener Trainee Class. The orientation will last approximately one hour and be followed by a Q&A session with current SB County Master Gardeners. Snacks will be provided.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County
- Price: free
- Location: UCCE Office, 6950 Hollister Ave, Suite 275, Goleta, CA
- Website: http://cesantabarbara.ucdavis.edu/Master_Gardener/
