Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:21 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

How to Become a Master Gardener

November 10, 2012 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County will present an orientation on How to Become a Member of the 2013 Master Gardener Trainee Class. The orientation will last approximately one hour and be followed by a Q&A session with current SB County Master Gardeners. Snacks will be provided.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County
  • Starts: November 10, 2012 10:00am - 12:00pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: UCCE Office, 6950 Hollister Ave, Suite 275, Goleta, CA
  • Website: http://cesantabarbara.ucdavis.edu/Master_Gardener/
  • Sponsors: UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County
 
 
 