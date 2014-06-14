Calendar » HOW TO DEHYDRATE YOUR FRUIT (with tasty samples!)

June 14, 2014 from 10:30am - 12:30pm

CALIFORNIA RARE FRUIT GROWERS - Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter presents...Step by step instructions for transforming your orchard bounty into year-round treats.

WHAT: There are many ways to preserve a bounty of fruit, whether it be overstock from your garden, from your neighbor's garden, from a picking session at a farm, or anytime you find yourself with too large a stash of ripe fruit to consume in a short time. Freezing, canning, making jams, and crafting ice cream/popsicles are traditional ways to preserve. But equally effective & versatile (& fun) is dehydrating your fruit. It can be quite creative in the form of chips, strips, & mixed-fruit roll-ups - the ultimate go-anywhere snack food stashed in a Ziploc! This class will introduce you to the dehydration technique, & reveal infinite possibilities. Delicious samples will be provided, of course!



WHO: Leslie Thomas has been a food & wine expert for many years. After 25 years in the software field, she switched gears to focus on growing, cooking, & consuming healthy local produce (much of it from her backyard "farm"). She worked at SpiritLand Bistro (the first all organic restaurant in SB) for 4 years in many capacities (though not directly in the kitchen). She then parlayed her newly acquired knowledge & love of local-organic-seasonal produce into conducting creatively healthy cooking classes at Whole Foods.



FEE: Free for members. For non-members, a $3-5 donation is suggested. ($10 membership will give you 1 year free local CRFG events, so why not join?)

DIRECTIONS: 1740 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA (corner of Dolores and Meigs) This 2/3 acre food forest/orchard grows food for the Food Bank and is on the property of Holy Cross Church, but it’s easiest to find using the following directions as the garden is on the corner of Meigs Road and Dolores Drive at the back of the property. From the 101 Freeway: Take the Carrillo St exit and head toward the ocean. Carrillo turns into Meigs Road. Head up and over the hill and turn left on Dolores Drive. Park along the street. The garden is on the corner.

PLEASE BRING: Folding garden chair or stool, water, sunhat, sunscreen, umbrella, -- or whatever you need to be comfortable.



CONTACT: For more information contact our CRFG chapter media liaison Lauren Hanson at [email protected] or (818) 737-2607 or cell (562) 243-9061; or chapter president Larry Saltzman at [email protected] or (805) 451-4168.