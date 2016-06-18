How to Grow Your Own Tea Garden
Master Gardeners Katy Renner and Anne Chewning will tell you everything you need to know about growing your own tea garden. This includes:
Tea garden basics: in your garden or in containers, preparing your soil, water requirements
Favorite teas to grow in Santa Barbara
How and when to harvest
Delightful fresh and dried teas
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara
- Starts: June 18, 2016 10:00am (Registration begins at (9:45am) - 11:00am
- Price: Free
- Location: Seaside Gardens (3700 Via Real in Carpinteria just off Santa Claus Lane)
