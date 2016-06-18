Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 3:21 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

How to Grow Your Own Tea Garden

June 18, 2016 from 10:00am (Registration begins at (9:45am) - 11:00am

Master Gardeners Katy Renner and Anne Chewning will tell you everything you need to know about growing your own tea garden.  This includes:

Tea garden basics: in your garden or in containers, preparing your soil, water requirements
Favorite teas to grow in Santa Barbara
How and when to harvest
Delightful fresh and dried teas

Date:  Saturday, June 18, 2016

Time:  10:00 – 11:00 a.m. 

Place:  Seaside Gardens (3700 Via Real in Carpinteria just off Santa Claus Lane) 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: June 18, 2016 10:00am (Registration begins at (9:45am) - 11:00am
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Seaside Gardens (3700 Via Real in Carpinteria just off Santa Claus Lane)
  • Sponsors: Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara
 
 
 