How to Grow Your Own Tea Garden

June 18, 2016 from 10:00am (Registration begins at (9:45am) - 11:00am

Master Gardeners Katy Renner and Anne Chewning will tell you everything you need to know about growing your own tea garden. This includes:

Tea garden basics: in your garden or in containers, preparing your soil, water requirements

Favorite teas to grow in Santa Barbara

How and when to harvest

Delightful fresh and dried teas

Time: 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Place: Seaside Gardens (3700 Via Real in Carpinteria just off Santa Claus Lane)