October 5, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Many of us have faced negative online reviews or comments about our business. Getting a negative review about your company or service can feel like a major slap to all your hard work. Please join AWC-SB on Wednesday, October 5 at workzones in Paseo Nuevo from 5:30-7:30 for a panel on "How to Handle Online Criticism". Learn the tools to turn a negative review into a more positive experience, and feel more empowered about your business. Hear from experienced professionals who handle every angle of online review management.

AWC-SB Members Free; Nonmembers $20

Appetizers by C'est Cheese included

Meet our Panelists:



Starshine Roshell is an award-winning journalist, writing coach and communications expert. She’s worked for The Hollywood Reporter, New York Times, New York Post, The Week, SheKnows.com and Santa Barbara Magazine—and eBay, USC and lynda.com have hired her as a secret weapon storyteller for their marketing materials. Starshine writes a popular column forTheWeek.com, the Roanoke Times and the Santa Barbara Independent, whose readers have named her Best Columnist for seven years running. She has been called a bitch, a boob, a creep and a “hysterically hateful feminist” by online commenters.



Rori Trovato is Owner of Rori's Artisanal Creamery. As a child, watching her Grandmother churn ice cream, Rori didn’t know then that she would become a well-established chef, food author, and stylist, launching a California-based ice-cream brand, Rori’s Artisanal Creamery, dedicated to creating bold ice cream flavors, using local and organic ingredients. No stranger to the culinary industry, Trovato has worn a wide variety of hospitality hats including pastry chef, cooking instructor, food stylist and travel and food writer. The author of her cookbook Dishing with Style, published by Clarkson Potter, Trovato is well versed in exceptional culinary creations, oozing in style.



Dr. Tiffany Margloin, Owner of From The Heart Mobile Vet, is an entrepreneur and professional speaker who has experienced the pressing issues business people face as they struggle to succeed in career and at home. Through decades of business success as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Integrative Health Practitioner, she discovered practical solutions that help other overextended professionals. Dr. Tiffany believes the least stressful and most optimum environment for healing is in the pet’s own home environment. She combines the best of Western and complementary veterinary medicine by approaching all cases with an individual, holistic evaluation. Appropriate therapies from both Western and Chinese medical options will be discussed, and a complete treatment plan developed with you, the owner. In some cases, additional modalities such as chiropractic, herbal medicine or laser therapy may be indicated.



Leigh-Anne Anderson, Founder of Anderson-PR, has worked in London, under one of the top Public Relations agencies in the world, Leigh-Anne is highly skilled in creating influential global PR campaigns. She is a marketer at the core, and, over the past 20 years, has advised some of the most trusted brands with PR and marketing strategies. In turn, she has earned national and international publicity in publications such as Forbes Magazine, Everyday With Rachel Ray, Oxygen, The Food Network, USA Today, and the LA Times. Leigh-Anne lives in Santa Barbara with her husband and two boys.



AWC-SB is happy to welcome our newest sponsor and meeting venue, workzones, a new co-working office space that provides self-employed and independent professionals with an ideal place to get work done.

