How to Keep a Happy Mind

August 31, 2014 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

Everybody wants to be happy and keeping a happy mind important for everybody. If we are happy then we will not experience problems or negative feelings. However, when we become unhappy life seems more difficult.

Most of us want to work out the issues in our lives that don't bring us happiness. But when we try to change, we are often faced with the fear of the unknown. We often choose the comfort of what we know - even if it causes us unhappiness - over the perceived hurdles of change and growth.

Through learning and practicing Buddha's teachings, we can begin to see through the limitations of what we know and acquire the knowledge of our true potential, giving us the confidence to change.

In this introductory talk we can gain an understanding about our mind and how to move it away from problems and to a peaceful and happy state all the time.