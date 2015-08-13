Calendar » How to Prepare your Mind for what Truly Matters in Life

August 13, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

During this 7-week course you will learn about, explore, and experience timeless foundational practices that build resilience on the path of awakening.



This course is suitable for newcomers and advanced practitioners alike.



Donations are greatly appreciated

About the Teacher:

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips combines the unique perspective of a Western international upbringing with the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.