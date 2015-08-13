How to Prepare your Mind for what Truly Matters in Life
During this 7-week course you will learn about, explore, and experience timeless foundational practices that build resilience on the path of awakening.
This course is suitable for newcomers and advanced practitioners alike.
Donations are greatly appreciated
About the Teacher:
Appreciated by students for his joy, insight and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips combines the unique perspective of a Western international upbringing with the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Bodhi Path
- Starts: August 13, 2015 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- Location: Bodhi Path Center of Santa Barbara 102 West Mission Santa Barbara, CA 93101 USA
- Website: http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/