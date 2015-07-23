Calendar » How to Prepare your Mind for what Truly Matters in Life

July 23, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Mindfulness and meditation practice allows one to increasingly know and cherish the true nature of mind. As this understanding develops, the enlightened qualities of love, compassion, joy, and equanimity grow steadily stronger. Your practice is most effective when built upon a strong foundation. During this 7-week course you will receive instructions for timeless practices that provide such a healthy foundation. Come break through old habits and limiting mindsets, the impeccable joy and peace of your true nature await you.



This course is suitable for newcomers and advanced practitioners alike.



Donations are greatly appreciated

About the Teacher:

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips combines the unique perspective of a Western international upbringing with the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama