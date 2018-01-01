Calendar » How to Tune Up Your Garden Tools

May 14, 2016 from 10:00am (Registration begins at (9:45am) - 11:00am

Are you someone who leaves their garden tools out in the elements?

Are your garden clippers dull and rusty?

If so, your tools most definitely need a tune up. Learn how to keep your garden tools in prime condition with Master Gardeners Joan Calder and Tim Milham. Tim will demonstrate how to take your garden clippers apart for cleaning and sharpening or perhaps to change the blade and, most importantly, how to put them back together again when done cleaning and sharpening.

Joan will tell you how to sharpen your shovel blade, treat the wood handle with linseed oil and many other tool maintenance that you haven't even dreamed of. You don't want to miss this program!

Meet at Mesa Harmony Gardens, adjacent to Holy Cross church (enter parking lot from Dolores Drive on the Mesa)