Calendar » How ‘Vlogging’ Will Help Businesses Succeed

March 15, 2017 from 5:45pm - 7:00pm

South Coast video consultant Nik Koyama will host a free community workshop on "How to Build Your Business by Sharing Your Story" at 5:45 p.m. March 15 at Impact Hub, 1117 State St.

The workshop is for business people who want to use videos or "vlogs" to share the story of their enterprise. Short vlogs can carry the message of what makes each business unique with video and audio.

"Sharing your business's story visually is the most effective way to build your business online," Koyama said. "In this 30-minute workshop, I will teach you how to take the power of your everyday life and turn it into a visual marketing tool; I also will answer questions."

Videos can be used in many ways: They can be embedded into company websites; they can be sent as links in email blasts; and they even can be used to train employees.

"Just start using your smartphone to capture a few moments that begin to define your enterprise and how you run it," Koyama said. While some companies continue to live in the last century by using only traditional media to try to market their businesses, the world is passing them by if they don't use video as at least part of their operation.

"Vlogging is the best way to market your business because it will vastly improve your website’s SEO," said Koyama, referring to the acronym for search engine optimization, increases the number of viewers who see a particular site.

According to a recent study, 74 percent of all Internet traffic is now video, and will that percentage will increase every year into the future.

"By vlogging now, a business will push ahead of its competitors," Koyama said. "Businesses can learn how to make their own vlogs with minimal equipment," he said. "But you have to start somewhere by vlogging about your business."