Calendar » Howard Hoedown! Live Country Music, Whiskey Tasting, and Line Dancing

November 16, 2013 from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

In the spirit of Santa Barbara’s historical Rancho period, The Howard School (thehowardschool.org) is kicking off the 2013-2014 year with an entertaining old-fashioned hoedown benefit.

The event, produced by Jackie Blackwell of Jackie Blackwell Events, will offer a silent and live auction, a winner-take-all wine and whiskey raffle worth over $2,000, and a “shoot out” at the old time photo booth, among other activities.

Notable auction items include a one-week vacation at a Utah ski home, a custom standup paddle board and paddle, a three month family membership to Santa Barbara Rock Gym, and a fire engine demonstration at a child’s birthday party.



Country line dance instruction will be offered throughout the event to the tunes of California’s Caught Red Handed -- a band that has shared the stage with such country legends as Vince Gill, Martina McBride, and Toby Keith.

The barbecue dinner will be prepared by Montecito Country Club’s Chef Blackwell, a beloved chef who visits Howard once a month to provide a delicious and healthy lunch for students. The dinner will pair with a gourmet whiskey tasting by distillery founder and head distiller Ian Cutler of Cutler’s Artisan Spirits, and will consist of a rich array of spirits including Grandma’s Apple Pie Liquor alongside spirited conversation about the art of craft distilling.