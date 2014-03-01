Calendar » Howard Wills Sharing Light

A woman was cured of stage 4 ovarian cancer the last time Howard Wills came to Center of the Heart in September 2013.

Howard Wills is returning to Santa Barbara’s Center of the Heart at 487 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, California on Saturday, March 1, 2014 at 3pm and will continue his prayers, light transmission and healing until everyone present is complete.

Howard Wills has been sharing his healing gifts throughout the world since 1974, after a powerful spiritual transformation. His work is experiential, offering a tangible spiritual technology that puts self-healing within our grasp while revealing the importance of love, forgiveness, personal freedom, and happiness in our search for perfect health and higher consciousness There have been many other accounts of spontaneous healing from individuals who have experienced his healing ability from allergies and bursitis to broken bones and cancer. If you register in advance by February 21, 2014 you will receive 10 dollars off the regular admission price of $50.00. For more information, call (805) 964-4861.

Christine DiBerardino completely believes that it was through experiencing Howard Wills’ healing work she beat ovarian cancer. She is now completely cancer free! Rev Maryum’s mother was cured from bursitis just by listening to Howard’s “Body Fantastic” subliminal cd! Come see Howard and feel his healing presence reconnect you with the Divine!

Don’t miss out on an evening of healing light, love and prayers with this gifted healer.