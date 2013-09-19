Calendar » Howard Wills Sharing Love, Prayers & Transformation

September 19, 2013 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Center of the Heart, 487 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 welcomes Howard Wills, a world renown healer on Thursday, September 17, 2013 at 7:00-9:00pm, who will be sharing love, prayers and transformation at our sanctuary. Tickets are $50.00 and can be purchased from http://centeroftheheart.com/event/howard-wills-sharing-love-prayers-transformation. Howard Wills has been sharing his healing gifts throughout the world since 1974, after a powerful spiritual transformation. His work is experiential, offering a tangible spiritual technology that puts self-healing within our grasp while revealing the importance of love, forgiveness, personal freedom, and happiness in our search for perfect health and higher consciousness.

We invite you to join us in this evening of profound love and deep healing with enlightened healer, Howard Wills.