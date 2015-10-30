Calendar » Howl-O-Ween Block Party

October 30, 2015 from 11:00 am - 3:30 pm

Santa Barbara Humane Society, Santa Barbara County Animal Services & D.A.W.G.



Join Santa Barbara Humane Society, Santa Barbara County Animal Services, and D.A.W.G. for a spook-tacular event, their first-ever Howl-o-Ween Block Party!

Families are welcome to join the fun that will include a parade of adoptable dogs (in costume!) at 12 Noon, a bake sale, face painting, food trucks, adoption discounts, bobbing for hot dogs and more!

There will also be three gift basket drawings. To enter, guests can pick up their “Pawsport” at the Santa Barbara Humane Society, Santa Barbara County Animal Services, or D.A.W.G. on the day of the event, and visit all three locations.