HSB Art Reception

January 17, 2018 from 5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara

You have the opportunity to view and purchase beautiful works of art by SlingShot artists at Hospice of Santa Barbara. Slingshot is an art studio designed to encourage creative expression and is home to a gallery for artists with developmental disabilities.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, SlingShot will donate 25% of its total sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara. Enjoy an evening with friends viewing unique art pieces by local artists while supporting Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018

Time: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Location: Leigh Block Gallery, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

For more information, please call 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.