April 10, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00 PM

Hear the co-authors of DEMOCRACY NOW!: TWENTY YEARS COVERING THE MOVEMENTS CHANGING AMERICA, Amy Goodman & DENIS MOYNIHAN, as they celebrate the anniversary of their radio & TV news program — and the movements that have advanced the cause of democracy. A Q&A + book signing follows.

In 1996, Amy Goodman’s “Democracy Now!” began its focus on issues often ignored by mainstream media news. Today, “DN!” is the US’s largest public-media collaboration. For most of its 20 years, “DN!” has appeared on KCSB-FM. It now airs weekdays at 8am. La Casa de la Raza’s will be hosting a VIP reception from 530-7pm at Del Pueblo Cafe (5134 Hollister Ave.) benefiting a new area LPFM radio station. Call (805) 965-8581 for tickets and more info.

