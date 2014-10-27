Calendar » Erwin Chemerinsky: The Case Against the Supreme Court

October 27, 2014 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Prominent Guantánamo Bay Attorney, Constitutional Expert and Author

Erwin Chemerinsky

The Case Against the Supreme Court

MON, OCT 27 / 8 PM / CAMPBELL HALL

“One of the shining lights of legal academia.” The New York Times

“Our Constitution depends on the courts to keep it alive; we all depend on Erwin Chemerinsky to remind us why that is so important.” – Susan N. Herman, president, American Civil Liberties Union

Many Americans believe that the Supreme Court is objective, but Erwin Chemerinsky, one of the country’s leading constitutional lawyers, shows that the Court is made up of fallible individuals who base decisions on their own biases. Offering a hard-hitting analysis of the Court over the last 200 years and detailing how it has largely failed at crucial moments throughout American history, Chemerinsky’s forthcoming book, The Case Against the Supreme Court, is a timely and important masterwork. Join the founding dean of UC Irvine’s School of Law for his lively assessment of our country’s highest court of law.

Books will be available for purchase and signing

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/index.aspx or (805) 893-3535

Event Sponsors: Gretchen & Robert Lieff