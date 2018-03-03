Huber Marionettes’ “Suspended Animation”
March 3, 2018 from 5:30pm - 6:15pm
America’s premiere, Emmy award-winning marionettist puts on a performance to wow the whole family with incredible, complex marionettes. Hubers Marionettes will perform at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on Saturday, March 3 starting at 6:30pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. More information about the festival is available at PuppetPaloozaSB.com.
Event Details
- Starts: March 3, 2018 5:30pm - 6:15pm
- Price: $10- $25
- Location: 721 E. Cota St. Santa Barbara Ca. 93101
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/marjorie-luke-phillip-huberpuppetpaloozasb18/3-3-2018/tickets