HUGE Craft Bazaar
October 3, 2015 from 9am - 3pm
Here is your answer for what to buy for everyone! Bring your shopping list with you; there are so many wonderfully creative and imaginative items here.
Many methods and materials have been used; glass, gems, material, wood, welding, recycling, sewing, knitting, crocheting, hook rugs, flowers, painting, etching, carving, wood etc.
Have lunch on the patio; Tri-tip sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Bakery items and Beverages will be for sale.
Spaces available for rent - 805 757-8862
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Lompoc Elks Lodge #2274
- Price: free entry
- Location: 905 E Ocean Avenue, Lompoc, CA 93436
