Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 10:48 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

HUGE Craft Bazaar

October 3, 2015 from 9am - 3pm

Here is your answer for what to buy for everyone!  Bring your shopping list with you; there are so many wonderfully creative and imaginative items here.

Many methods and materials have been used;  glass, gems, material, wood, welding, recycling, sewing, knitting, crocheting, hook rugs, flowers, painting, etching, carving, wood etc.

Have lunch on the patio; Tri-tip sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Bakery items and Beverages will be for sale.

Spaces available for rent - 805 757-8862

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Lompoc Elks Lodge #2274
  • Starts: October 3, 2015 9am - 3pm
  • Price: free entry
  • Location: 905 E Ocean Avenue, Lompoc, CA 93436
  • Sponsors: Lompoc Elks Lodge #2274
 
 
 