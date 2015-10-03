Calendar » HUGE Craft Bazaar

October 3, 2015 from 9am - 3pm

Here is your answer for what to buy for everyone! Bring your shopping list with you; there are so many wonderfully creative and imaginative items here.

Many methods and materials have been used; glass, gems, material, wood, welding, recycling, sewing, knitting, crocheting, hook rugs, flowers, painting, etching, carving, wood etc.

Have lunch on the patio; Tri-tip sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Bakery items and Beverages will be for sale.

Spaces available for rent - 805 757-8862