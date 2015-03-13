Calendar » Hugh Masekela & Vusi Mahlasela

March 13, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3058 or (805) 893-3535

Hugh Masekela & Vusi Mahlasela

20 Years of Freedom

Fri, Mar 13, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall

“Hugh Masekela is still one of the most thrilling live performers around.” Rolling Stone



“The legendary singer [Vusi Mahlasela] has been celebrated globally for his powerful vocals and universal messages of freedom and human kindness.” CNN



Two of South Africa’s true freedom fighters and beloved musical icons come together to honor 20 years of democracy in South Africa and the official end of apartheid. Hugh Masekela, one of the world’s all-time greatest horn players, and Vusi Mahlasela, aka “The Voice” of his home country, pay homage to the anniversary of this watershed moment, singing South Africa’s poignant and powerful freedom songs, including many of their own. While both artists have been like-minded musical comrades at home in South Africa and shared the stage before, this marks their debut tour together.