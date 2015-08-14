Calendar » Huicho!

August 14, 2015 from 8:00am

*From Aug. 1 - Sep. 26, 2015

Hüicho Lé makes remarkable paintings that combine contemporary imagery with themes from indigenous Mexico. He was born and raised in California as a member of the new community of Mixtecs from the Mexican state of Oaxaca. He creates art to bring respect and honor to his people and to build bridges with others. Lé served in Iraq as a proud U.S. Marine, then returned to study art at Cal Lutheran on the GI Bill. He was the first resident artist at the Carnegie Art Museum in Oxnard.

A reception will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.

Admission is free. The Kwan Fong Gallery, located in Soiland Humanities Center, is open to the public 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For More Information:

Michael Pearce

805-444-7716