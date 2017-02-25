Calendar » Human Interactions with Wildlife and the Habitats We Share

February 25, 2017 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Human Interactions with Wildlife and the Habitats We Share:

Global Biodiversity on an Urbanizing Planet

Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm,

Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenter: Professor Peter Alagona

Departments of History, Geography and Environmental Science, UC Santa Barbara

In this forum, Peter Alagona will discuss his research on the history of human interactions with wildlife and the habitats we share. In particular, he will focus on American cities, which had little if any charismatic wildlife half-a-century ago, but are now full of it. From bobcats and coyotes to eagles and egrets, Professor Alagona will explain the remarkable resurgence of wildlife in American cities. He will also discuss the implications of this unprecedented trend for global biodiversity and humankind on our urbanizing planet.

Free, but suggested Donation: $2 per person

For more information: http://www.worldculture.org, 805-966-3941