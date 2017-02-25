Human Interactions with Wildlife and the Habitats We Share
Human Interactions with Wildlife and the Habitats We Share:
Global Biodiversity on an Urbanizing Planet
Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm,
Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara
Presenter: Professor Peter Alagona
Departments of History, Geography and Environmental Science, UC Santa Barbara
In this forum, Peter Alagona will discuss his research on the history of human interactions with wildlife and the habitats we share. In particular, he will focus on American cities, which had little if any charismatic wildlife half-a-century ago, but are now full of it. From bobcats and coyotes to eagles and egrets, Professor Alagona will explain the remarkable resurgence of wildlife in American cities. He will also discuss the implications of this unprecedented trend for global biodiversity and humankind on our urbanizing planet.
Free, but suggested Donation: $2 per person
For more information: http://www.worldculture.org, 805-966-3941
