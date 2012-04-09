Calendar » Human Rights Films Day 1

April 9, 2012 from 7:00 pm

7th Annual Santa Barbara Human Rights Film Festival 7 PM Granito – How to Nail a Dictator Part political thriller, part memoir, this extraordinary film, from the makers of When the Mountains Tremble, is a riveting and haunting tale of genocide and justice in Guatemala. (Pamela Yates, 2011, 103 min.) 9 PM The Siege (La Toma) (Angus Gibson and Miguel Salazar, 2011, 88 min.)