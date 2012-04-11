Calendar » Human Rights Films Day 2

April 11, 2012 from 7:00 pm

7th Annual Santa Barbara Human Rights Film Festival Evening Pass good for one or both films 7 PM Goodbye Mubarak! A revealing portrait of Egypt in the months leading up to the Tahrir Square demonstrations, when a revolution was already simmering under the surface. (Katia Jarjoura, 2011, 72 min.) 9 PM Fragments of a Revolution (Anonymous, 2011, 57 min.)