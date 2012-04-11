Human Rights Films Day 2
April 11, 2012 from 7:00 pm
7th Annual Santa Barbara Human Rights Film Festival Evening Pass good for one or both films 7 PM Goodbye Mubarak! A revealing portrait of Egypt in the months leading up to the Tahrir Square demonstrations, when a revolution was already simmering under the surface. (Katia Jarjoura, 2011, 72 min.) 9 PM Fragments of a Revolution (Anonymous, 2011, 57 min.)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: arts&lec;
- Starts: April 11, 2012 7:00 pm
- Price: General Public $10.00 / UCSB Students $5.00
- Location: UCSB Pollock Theatre
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2351