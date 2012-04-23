Calendar » Human Rights Films Day 3

April 23, 2012 from 7:00 pm

7th Annual Santa Barbara Human Rights Film Festival Evening Pass good for one or both films 7 PM We Were Here A heartbreaking and inspiring chronicle of the AIDS epidemic in San Francisco – and the capacity of a community to respond with compassion and heroic determination. (David Weissman and Bill Weber, 2011, 90 min.) 9 PM Better This World (Katie Galloway and Kelly Duane de la Vega, 2011, 93 min.)