Human Rights Films Day 4
April 25, 2012 from 7:00 pm
7th Annual Santa Barbara Human Rights Film Festival Evening Pass good for one or both films 7 PM Give Up Tomorrow An exposé of judicial and political corruption in the Philippines, this startling film profiles the case of a student accused of murder and the epic and bizarre struggle for justice by two families. (Michael Collins, 2011, 95 min.) 9 PM The Price of Sex (Mimi Chakarova, 2011, 73 min.)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: arts&lec;
- Starts: April 25, 2012 7:00 pm
- Price: General Public $10.00 / UCSB Students $5.00
- Location: UCSB Pollock Theatre
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2355