Human Rights Films Day 4

April 25, 2012 from 7:00 pm

7th Annual Santa Barbara Human Rights Film Festival Evening Pass good for one or both films 7 PM Give Up Tomorrow An exposé of judicial and political corruption in the Philippines, this startling film profiles the case of a student accused of murder and the epic and bizarre struggle for justice by two families. (Michael Collins, 2011, 95 min.) 9 PM The Price of Sex (Mimi Chakarova, 2011, 73 min.)