Calendar » Human Rights Films Day 5

May 7, 2012 from 7:00 PM

7th Annual Santa Barbara Human Rights Film Festival Evening Pass good for one or both films 7 PM Where Heaven Meets Hell (Sasha Friedlander, 2011, 80 min.) 9 PM Hell and Back Again (Danfung Dennis, 2011, 106 min.) For tickets or more information: (805) 893-3535 Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Carsey-Wolf Center, with assistance from Human Rights Watch Santa Barbara Committee and The Fund for Santa Barbara