Human Rights Films Day 6
7th Annual Santa Barbara Human Rights Film Festival Evening Pass good for one or both films 7 PM The Interrupters (Steve James, 2011, 125 min.) 9 PM Payback – Debt and the Shadow Side of Wealth (Jannifer Baichwal, 2011, 82 min.) For tickets or more information: (805) 893-3535 Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Carsey-Wolf Center, with assistance from Human Rights Watch Santa Barbara Committee and The Fund for Santa Barbara
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: arts&lec;
- Starts: May 9, 2012 7:00 PM
- Price: General Public $10.00 / UCSB Students $5.00
- Location: UCSB Pollock Theatre
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2359