Calendar » Human Rights Films Day 6

May 9, 2012 from 7:00 PM

7th Annual Santa Barbara Human Rights Film Festival Evening Pass good for one or both films 7 PM The Interrupters (Steve James, 2011, 125 min.) 9 PM Payback – Debt and the Shadow Side of Wealth (Jannifer Baichwal, 2011, 82 min.) For tickets or more information: (805) 893-3535 Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Carsey-Wolf Center, with assistance from Human Rights Watch Santa Barbara Committee and The Fund for Santa Barbara